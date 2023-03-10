Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JSPR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Jasper Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and issued a $6.85 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Jasper Therapeutics from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th.

NASDAQ:JSPR opened at $1.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.23. The company has a market cap of $70.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.01. Jasper Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $4.62.

In other Jasper Therapeutics news, major shareholder Holding Ltd Roche sold 75,000 shares of Jasper Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $141,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,549,606 shares in the company, valued at $8,598,755.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Jasper Therapeutics news, major shareholder Holding Ltd Roche sold 75,000 shares of Jasper Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $141,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,549,606 shares in the company, valued at $8,598,755.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 3,133,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,699,999.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,761,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,142,836.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $39,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 246.0% during the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 119,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 85,175 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 3,294.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 188,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 182,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.

