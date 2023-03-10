Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULCGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $35.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FULC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.71.

NASDAQ FULC opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.33. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $24.79.

In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,341,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $7,270,496.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,403,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,964,525.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,341,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $7,270,496.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,403,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,964,525.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Gould sold 6,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $101,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,497,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,372,675 shares of company stock valued at $38,695,655. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULC. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,707,000 after acquiring an additional 20,532 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 50.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 95,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 188,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

