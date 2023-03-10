Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $29.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.29.

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

Shares of HIW stock opened at $25.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.55. Highwoods Properties has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $47.01.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 76.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

