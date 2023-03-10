Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $29.00.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.29.
Highwoods Properties Price Performance
Shares of HIW stock opened at $25.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.55. Highwoods Properties has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $47.01.
Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 76.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.
Highwoods Properties Company Profile
Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.
