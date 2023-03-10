Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.
GHL has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.75.
Greenhill & Co., Inc. Stock Performance
Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $16.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.54.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHL. Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,604,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after buying an additional 636,926 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 334.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 348,214 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,954,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 494.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 179,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 149,656 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 719,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after buying an additional 107,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.
Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile
Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes in mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
