GFL Environmental’s (GFL) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $39.00 price target on the stock.
GFL has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of GFL Environmental from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.05.
GFL Environmental Trading Up 0.9 %
NYSE:GFL opened at $32.64 on Thursday. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.71.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 555.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 74,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 62,979 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at about $13,260,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 250.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 44,532 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 459,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after buying an additional 9,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 7.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,670,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,688,000 after buying an additional 442,574 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.
