Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Entravision Communications Stock Performance

NYSE EVC opened at $6.39 on Thursday. Entravision Communications has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.83 million, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.35.

Entravision Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Entravision Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

Institutional Trading of Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,531,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,049,000 after buying an additional 144,018 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 543,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 39,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

