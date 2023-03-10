Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.
Entravision Communications Stock Performance
NYSE EVC opened at $6.39 on Thursday. Entravision Communications has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.83 million, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.35.
Entravision Communications Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Entravision Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.
Institutional Trading of Entravision Communications
Entravision Communications Company Profile
Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Entravision Communications (EVC)
- FuelCell Energy Gains Traction, Shares Surge
- Solo Brands May Remind Investors Why Cash is King
- Someone Is Buying The Dip In MongoDB
- Etsy Stock: Crafty Bargain or Piece of Junk?
- Cameco: Is the New Uranium Bull Market Here to Stay?
Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.