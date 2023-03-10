Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on Dover (NYSE:DOV)

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating and a $176.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DOV. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dover from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Dover from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $159.17.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $150.16 on Thursday. Dover has a twelve month low of $114.49 and a twelve month high of $162.88. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.62 and a 200-day moving average of $136.52.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dover will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dover

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Dover by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in Dover by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dover by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Dover by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in shares of Dover by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.