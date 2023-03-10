Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on Dover (NYSE:DOV)

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Dover (NYSE:DOVGet Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating and a $176.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DOV. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dover from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Dover from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $159.17.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $150.16 on Thursday. Dover has a twelve month low of $114.49 and a twelve month high of $162.88. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.62 and a 200-day moving average of $136.52.

Dover (NYSE:DOVGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dover will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dover

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Dover by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in Dover by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dover by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Dover by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in shares of Dover by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

