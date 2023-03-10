Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Frontline from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Frontline in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Frontline from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontline has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Frontline alerts:

Frontline Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of FRO stock opened at $18.22 on Thursday. Frontline has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.57.

Frontline Increases Dividend

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). Frontline had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $530.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 148.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Frontline will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontline

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 78,255 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,836 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 20,417 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,457,223 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,225,000 after acquiring an additional 293,141 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 15,618 shares during the last quarter. 35.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Frontline

(Get Rating)

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.