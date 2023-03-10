EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.50.

EnLink Midstream Price Performance

EnLink Midstream stock opened at $11.30 on Thursday. EnLink Midstream has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $13.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average of $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. As a group, analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $2,389,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 497,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,077.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 707,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,308,507.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $2,389,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 497,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,657,077.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 45.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

