Culp (NYSE:CULP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
NYSE:CULP opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.92. Culp has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $8.30.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $58.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.75 million. Culp had a negative return on equity of 28.87% and a negative net margin of 14.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Culp will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in Culp in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Culp in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Culp in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Culp in the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Culp in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. 59.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.
