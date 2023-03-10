Culp (NYSE:CULP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Stock Performance

NYSE:CULP opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.92. Culp has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $8.30.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $58.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.75 million. Culp had a negative return on equity of 28.87% and a negative net margin of 14.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Culp will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Culp news, insider Thomas Bruno acquired 9,000 shares of Culp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.59 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders purchased 15,040 shares of company stock valued at $71,642 over the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in Culp in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Culp in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Culp in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Culp in the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Culp in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. 59.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

