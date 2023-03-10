Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Given New $33.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EPD. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a sector outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.8 %

EPD opened at $25.81 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.26. The company has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.38%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 78.40%.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 21,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,225 shares in the company, valued at $55,111,310. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,866.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 21,150 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,140.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,111,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 29,800 shares of company stock worth $707,019 over the last ninety days. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,192,621,000 after buying an additional 132,237,142 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,987,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $675,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,567 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,586,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $568,897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,442,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $500,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

