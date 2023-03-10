Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.47.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $25.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.97. Coterra Energy has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coterra Energy

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $2,472,575,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,485,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,712 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,493,855,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,877,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,398,000 after acquiring an additional 51,982 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $300,998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

