Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Stock Performance

NYSE CO opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.88. Global Cord Blood has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $5.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Cord Blood

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CO. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Global Cord Blood in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Global Cord Blood in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Global Cord Blood by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,957,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067,412 shares in the last quarter.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

