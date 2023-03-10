CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CI&T Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of CINT stock opened at $5.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $668.93 million, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 0.89. CI&T has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $19.08.

Get CI&T alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CINT. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CI&T during the first quarter worth approximately $644,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in CI&T by 197.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 152,168 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CI&T by 58.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 49,138 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CI&T by 11.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CI&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,248,000. 9.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.