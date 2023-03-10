StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Stock Performance

NYSE BTX opened at $3.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $206.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 4.61. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

Get Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc (NYSE:BTX – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,459,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,826 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.48% of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile

Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.