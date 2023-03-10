Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Price Target Increased to $1.40 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $1.30 to $1.40 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BLND. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $3.20 to $2.40 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.53.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

Blend Labs Price Performance

Shares of BLND stock opened at $1.42 on Thursday. Blend Labs has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 33,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $40,499.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,439.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 33,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $40,499.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,439.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 766,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $965,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 845,231 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,231 in the last three months. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Blend Labs by 418.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Blend Labs by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Blend Labs by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Blend Labs by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

About Blend Labs

(Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.