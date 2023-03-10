Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.50.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

Bausch + Lomb Stock Down 3.0 %

Bausch + Lomb stock opened at $16.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 811.91. Bausch + Lomb has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLCO. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,125,000. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.