Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Up 1.9 %

Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $17.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.34. Brookfield Business Partners has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $41.16.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($1.39). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Business Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,576,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,739,000 after purchasing an additional 238,803 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 6,067 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 16,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,892,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,903,000 after buying an additional 106,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 608,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after buying an additional 280,085 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrials, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

