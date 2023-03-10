Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their underperform rating on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ASAN. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Asana to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.25.
Asana Trading Up 18.9 %
NYSE ASAN opened at $21.17 on Thursday. Asana has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $47.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.23.
Institutional Trading of Asana
About Asana
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Asana (ASAN)
- FuelCell Energy Gains Traction, Shares Surge
- Solo Brands May Remind Investors Why Cash is King
- Someone Is Buying The Dip In MongoDB
- Etsy Stock: Crafty Bargain or Piece of Junk?
- Cameco: Is the New Uranium Bull Market Here to Stay?
Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.