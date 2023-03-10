Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their underperform rating on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ASAN. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Asana to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.25.

NYSE ASAN opened at $21.17 on Thursday. Asana has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $47.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 152.1% during the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 4,231,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,901 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,873,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 46.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,498,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,307,000 after acquiring an additional 477,239 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 1,624.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 506,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,232,000 after acquiring an additional 476,835 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 66.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,127,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,824,000 after acquiring an additional 448,379 shares during the period. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

