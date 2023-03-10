Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ASAN. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Asana from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Asana from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Asana to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Asana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.25.

Asana Stock Performance

ASAN stock opened at $21.17 on Thursday. Asana has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $47.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of Asana

Asana Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Asana in the 1st quarter valued at about $441,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Asana by 28.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 19,777 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asana by 53.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 13,757 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Asana by 170.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 9,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Asana by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

