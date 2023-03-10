Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASAN. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Asana to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson raised Asana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Asana from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Asana to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Asana from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.25.

Asana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $21.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Asana has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $47.28. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Asana Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $403,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Asana by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 121,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 49,935 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Asana by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 8,445 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Asana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Asana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,873,000. Institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

