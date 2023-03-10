Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASAN. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Asana to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson raised Asana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Asana from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Asana to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Asana from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.25.
Asana Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $21.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Asana has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $47.28. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.23.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Asana Company Profile
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Asana (ASAN)
- FuelCell Energy Gains Traction, Shares Surge
- Solo Brands May Remind Investors Why Cash is King
- Someone Is Buying The Dip In MongoDB
- Etsy Stock: Crafty Bargain or Piece of Junk?
- Cameco: Is the New Uranium Bull Market Here to Stay?
Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.