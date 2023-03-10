Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Given New $28.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JMP Securities from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Asana from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Asana from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Asana from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Asana from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.25.
Asana Price Performance
Shares of ASAN stock opened at $21.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.23. Asana has a 52-week low of $11.32 and a 52-week high of $47.28.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana
About Asana
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Asana (ASAN)
- FuelCell Energy Gains Traction, Shares Surge
- Solo Brands May Remind Investors Why Cash is King
- Someone Is Buying The Dip In MongoDB
- Cameco: Is the New Uranium Bull Market Here to Stay?
- Etsy Stock: Crafty Bargain or Piece of Junk?
Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.