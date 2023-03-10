Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

ACI has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Albertsons Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.77.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:ACI opened at $19.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.73. Albertsons Companies has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $37.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 60.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albertsons Companies

In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $757,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,197. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $757,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,140 shares in the company, valued at $529,197. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $630,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,563.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 5.3% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Stories

