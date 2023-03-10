Campbell Soup (CPB) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Campbell Soup (NYSE: CPB):

3/9/2023 – Campbell Soup had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2023 – Campbell Soup had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $50.00 to $51.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/9/2023 – Campbell Soup had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/9/2023 – Campbell Soup had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $50.00 to $51.00.

3/2/2023 – Campbell Soup was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/22/2023 – Campbell Soup was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

CPB opened at $52.33 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $41.72 and a 1-year high of $57.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.88.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Campbell Soup

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 54.82%.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,123,948.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,385 shares in the company, valued at $5,651,031.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Campbell Soup

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,656,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,673,000 after purchasing an additional 213,004 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,317,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,878,000 after acquiring an additional 487,385 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Campbell Soup by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,608,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,858,000 after acquiring an additional 426,864 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,325,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,073,000 after acquiring an additional 84,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,743,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,471,000 after buying an additional 380,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

