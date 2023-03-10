Axie Infinity Achieves Market Capitalization of $802.76 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for approximately $7.05 or 0.00035660 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $802.76 million and approximately $94.94 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00011310 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00035665 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022056 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005000 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000157 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.56 or 0.00220413 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,759.17 or 0.99989257 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003214 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,918,073 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 113,918,072.61362292 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.31047181 USD and is down -8.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 295 active market(s) with $83,118,908.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.