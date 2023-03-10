Secret (SIE) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $14.23 Million

Secret (SIE) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 10th. Over the last week, Secret has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar. Secret has a total market capitalization of $14.23 million and approximately $9,465.76 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00067753 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.24 or 0.00188442 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00090337 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00055395 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005126 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000350 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000871 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Secret

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.0048196 USD and is down -6.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $13,202.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.