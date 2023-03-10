Conflux (CFX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $343.86 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded down 20% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 10th. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $402.22 million and approximately $343.86 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000767 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,759.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.16 or 0.00349972 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00017135 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.35 or 0.00684907 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00083509 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.26 or 0.00542791 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00009804 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,653,280,048 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,653,215,846.0034738 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.16276199 USD and is down -14.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $303,421,791.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

