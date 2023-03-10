Bitkub Coin (KUB) Price Hits $1.55 on Top Exchanges

Bitkub Coin (KUB) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Bitkub Coin has a market capitalization of $154.19 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Bitkub Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitkub Coin has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitkub Coin token can currently be purchased for about $1.55 or 0.00007864 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitkub Coin Token Profile

Bitkub Coin’s launch date was April 27th, 2021. Bitkub Coin’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,750,000 tokens. The official message board for Bitkub Coin is medium.com/bitkubchain. The Reddit community for Bitkub Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitkubchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitkub Coin’s official Twitter account is @bitkubchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitkub Coin is www.bitkubchain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitkub Coin (KUB) is a native and utility coin of the Bitkub Chain that is used to fuel, operate, and govern the Bitkub Chain ecosystem. KUB has multiple utilities such as paying transaction fees, redeeming trading fee credit on Bitkub Exchange, and also transferring KUB to one another.

Bitkub Blockchain Technology Co., Ltd., a Bangkok-based financial company, has developed

Bitkub Chain as a solution to the barriers of the blockchain ecosystem. As the first blockchain

infrastructure in Thailand, Bitkub Chain aims to provide an affordable, secure, and scalable

platform for individuals, startups, and entities in the DeFi realm to develop and deploy decentralized

applications (dApps) and cryptographically secured digital-assets on its blockchain infrastructure

at near-to-zero costs.”

Buying and Selling Bitkub Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitkub Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitkub Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitkub Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

