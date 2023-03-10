Bitkub Coin (KUB) Price Hits $1.55 on Top Exchanges

Bitkub Coin (KUB) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Bitkub Coin has a market capitalization of $154.19 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Bitkub Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitkub Coin has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitkub Coin token can currently be purchased for about $1.55 or 0.00007864 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001886 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.77 or 0.00424591 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,662.17 or 0.28699544 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000098 BTC.
Bitkub Coin Token Profile
Bitkub Coin’s launch date was April 27th, 2021. Bitkub Coin’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,750,000 tokens. The official message board for Bitkub Coin is medium.com/bitkubchain. The Reddit community for Bitkub Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitkubchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitkub Coin’s official Twitter account is @bitkubchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitkub Coin is www.bitkubchain.com.
Bitkub Blockchain Technology Co., Ltd., a Bangkok-based financial company, has developed
Bitkub Chain as a solution to the barriers of the blockchain ecosystem. As the first blockchain
infrastructure in Thailand, Bitkub Chain aims to provide an affordable, secure, and scalable
platform for individuals, startups, and entities in the DeFi realm to develop and deploy decentralized
applications (dApps) and cryptographically secured digital-assets on its blockchain infrastructure
at near-to-zero costs.”
Buying and Selling Bitkub Coin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitkub Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitkub Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitkub Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
