ABCMETA (META) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $4.63 Million

ABCMETA (META) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $4.63 million and approximately $2,841.51 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00011310 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00035665 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00035660 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022056 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005000 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000157 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.56 or 0.00220413 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,759.17 or 0.99989257 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00004664 USD and is up 3.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $3,702.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.