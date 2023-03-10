VirtualMeta Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $5.57 Million (VMA)

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 10th. One VirtualMeta token can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VirtualMeta has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. VirtualMeta has a total market cap of $5.57 million and $17,190.48 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About VirtualMeta

VirtualMeta’s launch date was March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official website is vmeta.studio. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VirtualMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.00241994 USD and is down -7.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $17,164.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VirtualMeta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VirtualMeta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

