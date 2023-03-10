My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Tops $0.0644 on Top Exchanges

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.89 million and $703,859.25 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for about $0.0644 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $269.92 or 0.01368143 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005304 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000148 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00012343 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00032135 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.22 or 0.01673752 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,327 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars.

