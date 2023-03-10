GeniuX (IUX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $118.40 Million

GeniuX (IUX) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 10th. One GeniuX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges. GeniuX has a market cap of $118.40 million and approximately $321,748.82 worth of GeniuX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GeniuX has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.77 or 0.00424591 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,662.17 or 0.28699544 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GeniuX Profile

GeniuX’s genesis date was June 14th, 2022. GeniuX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. GeniuX’s official message board is geniusassets.medium.com. GeniuX’s official website is genius-assets.com. GeniuX’s official Twitter account is @geniusassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GeniuX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “What is GeniuX (IUX)? The ecosystem is underpinned by GeniuX, a utility token based on the Polygon standard. It will be used to support the tokenization of real-world assets, with a wide range of sectors covered including real estate, transportation, sports, and arts. Founded in 2018, the project is owned by the company Genius Assets. It was founded by Claudiu Buda. Genius Assets was first launched in 2021 and had its Token Generation Event on June 18th, 2022 Digital assets marketplace Genius Assets is a project allowing decentralized investments in non-crypto assets through tokenization.The IUX economic model has a total supply of 1,000,000,000.00 IUX. IUX’s native token was first made available for purchase through a private sale of 2% and a pre-sale of 5%. Of the remaining, for public sale there is available 24%, for Advisors and strategic partners 5%, incentives and airdrops 3%, and a total of 15% for the Burn Program. Allocated to Founders and Core Team there is 6%, for community rewards and development is 40%. Also, for sustainable Marketing 5%, for liquidity and exchange listing we allocated 5%, and for Staking and Growth 30%.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeniuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeniuX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeniuX using one of the exchanges listed above.

