Suku (SUKU) Hits Market Capitalization of $12.72 Million

Suku (SUKU) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 10th. Suku has a total market cap of $12.72 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Suku token can currently be purchased for $0.0713 or 0.00000361 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Suku has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Suku Profile

Suku launched on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world. The official message board for Suku is medium.com/suku. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.

Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

Suku Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suku should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suku using one of the exchanges listed above.

