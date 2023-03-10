Venus USDC Price Hits $0.0219 (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One Venus USDC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus USDC has a market cap of $104.71 million and $18.42 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Venus USDC has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.77 or 0.00424591 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,662.17 or 0.28699544 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Venus USDC Token Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02194291 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $16,584,227.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

