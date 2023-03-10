LooksRare (LOOKS) Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 10th. Over the last week, LooksRare has traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar. LooksRare has a total market cap of $59.28 million and $15.45 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LooksRare token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000639 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About LooksRare

LooksRare launched on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

LooksRare Token Trading

