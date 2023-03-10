DeversiFi Achieves Market Capitalization of $62.42 Million (DVF)

DeversiFi (DVF) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. In the last seven days, DeversiFi has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One DeversiFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00003148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeversiFi has a total market capitalization of $62.42 million and approximately $2,455.19 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DeversiFi

DeversiFi was first traded on March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeversiFi is rhino.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.

Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

Buying and Selling DeversiFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeversiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeversiFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeversiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

