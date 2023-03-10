holoride (RIDE) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $116,133.60

holoride (RIDE) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. During the last week, holoride has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. One holoride token can now be purchased for $0.0392 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges. holoride has a market cap of $23.20 million and $116,133.60 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,385.40 or 0.07010669 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00072480 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00027769 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00053402 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000307 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008730 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00023588 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000952 BTC.

About holoride

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride.

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.0401983 USD and is down -4.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $151,683.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

