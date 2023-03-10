First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Upgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has C$28.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$25.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$29.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$37.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$31.00.

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$27.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$28.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.39. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$18.67 and a 1 year high of C$45.38.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

About First Quantum Minerals

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

(Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Featured Stories

