First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$35.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$30.00. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

FM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$31.00.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$27.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81. The firm has a market cap of C$19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.11. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$18.67 and a 52-week high of C$45.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.39.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

