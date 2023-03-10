Loop Capital Raises Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) Price Target to $17.00

Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Loop Capital from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BNOX. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Bionomics in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Bionomics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Bionomics Price Performance

NASDAQ BNOX opened at $3.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.19. Bionomics has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $10.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bionomics

About Bionomics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bionomics stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bionomics Limited ( NASDAQ:BNOX Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 128,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.57% of Bionomics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

Featured Stories

