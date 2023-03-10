Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Raised to Outperform at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Enerflex’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

EFX has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James downgraded Enerflex from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a C$15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. ATB Capital raised Enerflex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their target price on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Enerflex from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$14.19.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Enerflex Price Performance

Shares of TSE:EFX opened at C$9.11 on Wednesday. Enerflex has a 1-year low of C$4.99 and a 1-year high of C$10.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.14.

Enerflex Dividend Announcement

About Enerflex

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is presently -10.00%.

(Get Rating)

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.