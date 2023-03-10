Ultra (UOS) Market Cap Reaches $58.49 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 10th. One Ultra token can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000974 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $58.49 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,759.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.26 or 0.00542791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00164018 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00036011 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00055395 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000710 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004238 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.19329559 USD and is down -6.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $1,370,761.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

