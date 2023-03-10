Everscale (EVER) Reaches Market Cap of $159.42 Million

Everscale (EVER) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 10th. Everscale has a market capitalization of $159.42 million and approximately $6.11 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Everscale has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Everscale coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0917 or 0.00000464 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Everscale

Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,049,945,261 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,646,466 coins. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale is a layer-1 PoS blockchain network that incorporates recent blockchain innovations and concepts, making it a technologically advanced network. It is designed to serve as a decentralized hub for various blockchains and resource-demanding applications such as GameFi, DeFi, micro-transactions, and real-time bidding. EVER is the native token of Everscale and serves as a fee and governance token, listed on multiple exchanges, including the wrapped ERC-20 version called WEVER on some exchanges.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everscale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

