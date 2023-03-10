World Mobile Token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.47 Million (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 10th. World Mobile Token has a market cap of $64.65 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One World Mobile Token token can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000874 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, World Mobile Token has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00072480 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00053402 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000307 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008730 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00023588 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000226 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

World Mobile Token (CRYPTO:WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 374,274,608 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchain

The primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.”

World Mobile Token Token Trading

