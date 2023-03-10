Elastos (ELA) Price Hits $1.05 on Exchanges

Elastos (ELA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. During the last week, Elastos has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. One Elastos coin can now be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00005306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elastos has a market capitalization of $21.34 million and $230,166.60 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.77 or 0.00424591 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,662.17 or 0.28699544 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Elastos

Elastos launched on August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

