Casper Price Down 22.4% Over Last Week (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0339 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a market capitalization of $366.54 million and $9.81 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Casper has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.77 or 0.00424591 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,662.17 or 0.28699544 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,556,355,474 coins and its circulating supply is 10,815,139,560 coins. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,555,755,049 with 10,814,577,646 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03476329 USD and is down -5.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $8,717,831.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

