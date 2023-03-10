Nblh (NBLH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $13,873.64

Nblh (NBLH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One Nblh token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Nblh has traded flat against the US dollar. Nblh has a market capitalization of $1,439.66 and approximately $13,873.64 worth of Nblh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nblh alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.77 or 0.00424591 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,662.17 or 0.28699544 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Nblh Token Profile

Nblh’s launch date was July 31st, 2022. Nblh’s total supply is 900,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Nblh is medium.com/@nblhdoa. Nblh’s official Twitter account is @nblhdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nblh’s official website is nblhdao.io.

Nblh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nblh (NBLH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Nblh has a current supply of 900,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nblh is 0.00000016 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nblhdao.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nblh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nblh should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nblh using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nblh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nblh and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.