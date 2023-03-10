Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.56-$1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.62 billion-$13.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.76 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Oracle to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.06.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock opened at $86.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $234.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $91.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.06.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.13%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,728 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 25,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Oracle by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.