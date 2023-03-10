Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $105.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DDOG. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Datadog from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Datadog from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.79.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $69.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.03. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of -436.94 and a beta of 0.99. Datadog has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $159.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.02 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $552,215.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 159,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,254,927.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $552,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 159,429 shares in the company, valued at $13,254,927.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 3,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.21, for a total transaction of $242,284.98. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 138,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,704,085.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 418,644 shares of company stock worth $31,751,017. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Datadog by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Datadog by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 5.1% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Datadog by 6.0% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Datadog by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

See Also

