FY2023 EPS Estimates for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. Raised by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Coherus BioSciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.13). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Coherus BioSciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.44) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHRS. Barclays reduced their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Coherus BioSciences to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Coherus BioSciences Price Performance

Shares of CHRS opened at $6.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.48. Coherus BioSciences has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $14.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.12). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 422.10% and a negative net margin of 138.24%. The company had revenue of $45.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coherus BioSciences

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 9.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 6.9% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. 99.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

